Leyland rapist still at large after woman raped in alleyway a month ago
Police say no arrests have been made since a woman in her 40s was raped in an alleyway at the rear of the Bottle and Basket shop in Leyland Lane in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.
A month-long investigation has failed to identify the man despite extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.
Lancashire Police said the victim reported the attack the next evening but was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
The force said the investigation is ongoing, but was unable to provide further updates on how it was pursuing the case.
What have police said about the incident?
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 21 to a report of rape in Leyland.
“It was reported to us that a woman had been raped in an alleyway at the rear of the Bottle and Basket pub, Leyland Lane, and happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.
“The victim has been unable to provide a description of the suspect at this stage.
“We have made extensive enquiries, including viewing CCTV in the area. It is still under investigation and enquiries are continuing.”
“Anyone who has information or was in the Leyland Lane area at the time, please contact 101 – quoting log 0896 of September 21.”