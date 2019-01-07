Leyland man knocked unconscious and stamped on in savage teen attack

A man has been knocked unconscious and stamped on in a savage attack in Leyland.



The man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted at around 1am on Saturday, January 5 at the bottom of Moss Lane, as he was walking home from an evening with friends.

The attack occurred around 1am on Saturday January 5, near the entrance to the underpass in Moss Lane, Leyland.

As he was approaching the underpass for the M6, the man was allegedly attacked by a group of six males and two females, believed to be aged between 16 and 20.

The man was beaten unconscious after his assailants savagely kicked and stamped on him as he lay on the ground. He was left unconscious on the darkened street, where he remained for some time.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to the group of teenagers. They are also urging the teenagers to come forward and help police with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "If you were part of this group, please come forward as you might hold vital information in assisting us in finding the offenders."

If anybody has witnessed this incident or has any information, please email 7623@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 2722@lancashire.pnn.police.uk