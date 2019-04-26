Leyland man jailed over assault and cab damage

A man who smashed a taxi’s driver’s vehicle and assaulted him has been jailed for five months.
Phillip James Moss, of Robin Hey, Leyland, damaged Mohammed Vohara’s Volkswagen Passat in Leyland in a disturbance on January 6, magistrates were told.
The repairs were billed at £300.
The 35-year-old also assaulted the cabbie.
In a hearing he admitted criminal damage and assault but a charge of making off without payment was dropped.
The bench said custody was necessary because it was and offence against a “public servant” which was committed in alcohol.
He also had a previous criminal record that aggravated the offences.
He must pay a £115 surcharge, the court ruled.