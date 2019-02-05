Leyland man is accused of tachograph conspiracy

A Leyland man is being tried over allegations he was involved in a HGV tachograph conspiracy to falsify data.

Benjamin Lee Hayton, of Cumberland Avenue, Leyland, is accused of conspiring with another person to record false tachograph data relating to drivers’ hours over a period between December 2012 and March 2015.

Crown Court

The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Also on trial is his co-defendant, Darren Millington, of Hatton Road, Hinstock, Market Drayton, Shropshire.

The 51-year-old is accused of conspiring with another person to record false tachograph data between June 2010 and January 2013.

He also faces a second charge of money laundering.

This is linked to alleged payments made for work relating to tachograph interrupter devices between January and November 2012. He denies both charges.

A tachograph is a device fitted to a vehicle that automatically records its speed and distance, together with the driver’s activity.

Drivers and their employers are legally required to accurately record their activities, retain the records, and produce them on demand to transport authorities who have a responsibility to enforce regulations governing drivers’ working hours.

There are limits on the working hours of drivers of certain vehicles in the UK.

A tachograph can be used to monitor this and ensure that appropriate breaks are taken.

The men are appearing before Judge Simon Newell at Preston Crown Court.

Jurors were sworn in on Monday, but the case suffered a legal delay on Tuesday. (proceeding)