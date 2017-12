A man has been charged with two counts of robbery following incidents at McColls convenience store in Penwortham.

Jason Winstanley, 18, of Turpin Green Lane, Leyland will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 20 charged with two counts of robbery.

The man is to appear in connection with two alleged raids at the McColls in Leyland Road on November 28 and December 4.