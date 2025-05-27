A 43-year-old Leyland man has appeared in court on charges of rape and kidnap.

Neil Reid, 43, of Towngate, Leyland, appeared before Preston Crown Court this morning and admitted two counts of rape, two counts of attempted robbery, one of kidnap, one of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, and one of threatening another with an article with a blade or point.

The woman was reportedly forced into a car just after midnight on Thursday, April 17, and taken to Sephton Street, off Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall, where she was raped.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Last month we told you about an investigation which resulted in a man being charged and we wanted to give you an update.

“We launched an investigation after we were called at just after midnight on April 17th to report a woman had been raped in the Sephton Street area of Bamber Bridge, where she was taken in a car after being threatened with a knife in the Leyland area.

“Later, we received a separate report of a man breaking into a property in Preston.

“A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and after further work by officers and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man was charged.”

Reid has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in July.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.