Leyland jogger suffered fractured pelvis and ribs as car reversed into her, court told

A man accused of causing life changing injuries to a jogger in Leyland's Worden Park by dangerous driving has appeared in court.

Dean Patrick Gallagher, 34, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, appeared by video link at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Worden Park

He indicated no pleas to charges of causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assaulting a man.

Police were called to the park at around 7.15am on June 13 to reports a woman, Zsuzsanna Miklya, had been struck and pinned against a burger van by a reversing blue Astra.

It is alleged Astra ran over her legs again while she was on the floor as the vehicle attempted to get away, and that the man in the car tried to bite a member of public who tried to help.

It is alleged Gallagher was the driver.

The court heard the woman received significant life changing injuries, with five fractured ribs, pelvis and spine.

The case has been committed to Preston Crown Court where he is expected to appear on February 11.

