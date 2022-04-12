Leyland driver has Citroen C3 seized after "failing miserably" in police chase
A Citroen C3 driver with an expired licence had his car seized after he was pursued by police in Leyland last night (Monday, April 11).
Patrols spotted the Citroen in Stanifield Lane and noted that it had a large crack in its windscreen.
But when officers signalled for the driver to pull over, the Citroen driver sped off in a bid to evade them.
“The driver failed miserably,” said police who caught up with the Citroen in Stanley Lane, less than half-a-mile away, after a brief chase.
The man was found to have an expired licence and was reported, whilst his Citroen was seized and towed away for the cracked windscreen.
Leyland patrols also stopped a speeding Vauxhall Zafira in Heald House Road after it nearly collided with officers at a roundabout.
The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside and was arrested and taken into custody.