Leyland driver has Citroen C3 seized after "failing miserably" in police chase

Patrols spotted the Citroen in Stanifield Lane and noted that it had a large crack in its windscreen.

But when officers signalled for the driver to pull over, the Citroen driver sped off in a bid to evade them.

“The driver failed miserably,” said police who caught up with the Citroen in Stanley Lane, less than half-a-mile away, after a brief chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unlicensed driver of this Citroen C3 was stopped in Stanley Avenue, Leyland after a brief police chase. The vehicle seized was seized for having a cracked windscreen

The man was found to have an expired licence and was reported, whilst his Citroen was seized and towed away for the cracked windscreen.

Leyland patrols also stopped a speeding Vauxhall Zafira in Heald House Road after it nearly collided with officers at a roundabout.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside and was arrested and taken into custody.