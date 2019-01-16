Leyland crash drink driver was 'picking up takeaway'

A drink-driver blamed picking up a takeaway for making the decision to get behind the wheel.

Paul Bell, 57, of Windermere Avenue, Farington, crashed his Volkswagen Polo into another motorist at a roundabout, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: “At around 10.30pm a call was received from a woman driving in Leyland.

“She had stopped at a roundabout on Hough Lane and felt a jolt from behind.

“She looked in a rear view mirror and saw a red car had hit her.

“She described the driver as slurring his words and believed he was under the influence.”

The court heard he provided a breath test that was more than double the legal limit.

He said he had been out drinking and decided to go and get a takeaway.

Defending himself, the 57-year-old defendant said: “ I had been out drinking in the day a bit later than was planned.

“My partner informed me she had ordered food but the takeaway didn’t deliver. After much deliberation and heated voices I got into my car and went to get it.

“As I reached the roundabout I had actually stopped my car. The car in front started to move off so I glanced right to see if there was traffic coming and started to move, but the other car had stopped.

“There’s no damage to my car at all.

“It’s totally out of character, complete stupidity which I totally regret and I will never, ever do it again.

He was given an 18-month road ban after pleading guilty to drink driving. In addition the bench ordered him to pay a £507 fine, a £57 surcharge and £85 costs.

