Leyland cleaning firm employee accused of theft

An account worker has been charged with stealing money from her employers almost two years ago.

Victoria Margaret Tingle, of Croft Bank, Penwortham, Preston, is accused of one count of theft by an employee and has made her first appearance before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Preston Crown Court

It is alleged that between March 6 and December 12, she stole £16,013.21 belonging to Louise Coxhead, of Leyland based firm Coxhead Cleaning Services.

It is understood the 35-year-old defendant was in charge of the accounts.

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court, where she is now expected to appear on Tuesday, October 1.