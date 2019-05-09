Leyland burglary spree ends in bungled getaway after thieves write-off FOUR cars in crash

Have your say

Thieves have written off four parked cars after a bungled getaway from police in Leyland.



Police had initially responded to a suspected traffic collision in Fox Lane, near the Tesco Superstore, at around 3am yesterday (Wednesday, May 8).

Four cars were written off in Fox Lane, Leyland at around 3.30am on Wednesday, May 8 after burglars smashed into them during a hasty getaway.

But it soon became apparent that the crash involved a stolen car, taken from an address in Eskdale Road, off Langdale Road, earlier that night.

The thieves had burgled the home and taken a Toyota Yaris before crashing into a number of parked cars in Fox Lane minutes later.

The two suspects, believed to be in their late teens, were seen fleeing the wrecked car and making off on foot in the direction of Woodlea Primary School.

Residents in Fox Lane said they were woken by a "loud bang" and scenes of carnage in the street.

One of the cars written off after thieves crashed into parked cars in Leyland on Wednesday, May 8.

At least four vehicles sustained serious damage and have been written off.

It is believed the thieves raided a number of unlocked cars in the area prior to their bungled getaway.

A number of personal possessions taken from homes and vehicles were later found discarded in nearby streets.

Stolen coats, purses, bank cards, driving licences, cash, utility and bank statements and a sat nav have since been recovered from nearby gardens and yards.

In addition to the burglary in Eskdale Road, thefts were also reported from vehicles in Dalehead Road, Wyresdale Drive and Balcarres Road.

A police helicopter was tasked with searching for the suspects at 3.30am, but no arrests were made.

A police spokesman said: "We had a report about 3am of a car (Toyota Yaris) colliding with several parked vehicles on Fox Lane, Leyland.

"It appears the car had been stolen during a burglary at an address on Eskdale Road, Leyland, along with a wallet, handbag, laptop.

"Two suspects ran off after the collision and are being sought.

"Enquiries are on-going."

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log no. 0089 of May 8.