Leyland banking consultant from Halifax handed a 20 month suspended prison sentence for defrauding 10 customers
A 47-year-old banking consultant from Halifax in Leyland has been given a 20 month suspended sentence for 10 counts of fraud.
Daniel Hodgin of Boundary Street, Leyland received his sentence at Preston Crown Court on Monday, October 24, after he had already admitted committing fraud against 10 customers – seven of whom are now deceased.
As well as the 20 month concurrent prison sentence, Mr Hodgin was given 200 hours of unpaid community work to be completed within the 20 months.
Most Popular
Mr Hodgin appeared at Preston Magistrates Court in August, where he was given unconditional bail until the Crown Court sentencing hearing.
A Halifax spokesperson said: “Protecting our customers is our absolute priority and to ensure this happens we have a colleague code of responsibility in place, to safeguard both our colleagues and customers. We have been working closely with the authorities throughout the process to help bring the case to justice”.