The terrifying weapon was confiscated during a hectic late shift for local officers in Leyland and Lostock Hall.

One officer tweeted: "We've attended a concern for welfare in Leyland, dispersed youths throwing stones in Leyland, a report of youths acting in an anti-social manner in Lostock Hall, carried out target checks and we've seized a large zombie style knife."

There are no further details at present on where the knife was discovered and if anyone was arrested for possessing it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say this 'Zombie' knife was seized on the streets of South Ribble last night (Photo South Ribble Police).

The anti-social behaviour complaint was just the latest in a series of call-outs by police to groups of youths in Lostock Hall.

It comes just days after a gang of teenagers threatened two children, aged 12 and 10, while they were playing on swings at Lostock Hall Recreation Ground.

When the children's parents posted about the incident on Facebook they were inundated with messages of support from other parents who claimed their children had suffered similar threats from teenagers on the same playground.

Stepdad Dan Warbrick told the Post: " “There have been threats of stabbings, and wing mirrors kicked off cars in the past fortnight. There are youths smoking weed, and fag ends and [cannabis] joints on the floor.

“I’m not a politician but someone needs to step up, and say ‘enough is enough’."

PC Chris Suffolk, of Leyland and South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "We recognise the community concerns around this issue and fully understand what a profound impact anti-social behaviour can have on people.