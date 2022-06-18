Lee Dawson murder probe: Six men have been arrested as investigation continues

The six men, aged between 18 and 29, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody

Police were called around 3am on Friday (June 17) by the Ambulance Service after a man was found with stab wounds in Jutland Street.

The man - Lee Dawson, 42, originally from Preston but living in Sunderland - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly later died and a murder investigation was launched.

Lee Dawson

In a tribute Mr Dawson’s family said: “Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them. He had a strong heart and stronger head. He was a big friendly giant. Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life. He lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination showed Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds.

Enquiries into the death are ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s loved ones at this time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“While we have made a number of arrests, our enquiries into Mr Dawson’s tragic death are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has any information which could assist our investigation, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17.