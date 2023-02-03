The 32-year-old from Preston was suffocated and beaten black and blue by Jordan McFaulds in a hotel room when they travelled to Staines in Surrey for a family Christening.

On January 20, the 25-year-old was jailed for two years and nine months after pleading pleading guilty to two counts of common assault by beating, two counts of actual bodily harm and one of intentional strangulation.

Jordan McFaulds pictured on the day of the attack in the hotel in Staines

He was described as a "violent bully" in court and has also been handed a seven-year restraining order against his victim.

"They don't ever change"

Now the woman wants to use her terrifying experience for good, and inspire other women to get out of bad relationships.

She said: "They don't ever change, it just gets worse.

Jordan McFaulds, 25, from Lancashire, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of common assault by beating, two counts of actual bodily harm and one of intentional strangulation. (Jan 31,2023)

"So leave the first time, before he hits you.

"You will never feel as bad as you do now. And when you leave you'll feel terrified, like you can't breathe without them, but everyday you'll get stronger."

What happened?

The offences relate to the weekend of September 16 and 17, 2022, both outside an address and at a hotel in Staines.

The woman said she felt uneasy travelling to the event for Jordan's family Christening, and after arriving at the Premier Inn where they were staying, got into a minor argument about how she was unsure about their wedding, planned for March 2023.

She said he just "blew up" and began hitting her hard at the back of the head with a pillow, while punching the sofa next to her head.

He then threatened to "smash your face in", and she did her best to calm him down by telling him she loved him.

The following day, she said she knew "there was a bomb coming" because of the events of the previous night, and said Jordan got "smashed" on alcohol.

During the course of the day, further "blow ups" occured, with Jordan shouting and screaming at her, throwing her to the ground, throwing her into a door, kicking in her thigh and narrowly missing headbutting her.

She said it between violent episodes, Jordan apologised and repeatedly claimed to love his victim.

She said she felt "completely vulnerable" in the situation, away from her home and her family.

Jordan eventually took himself off to the hotel room alone, followed by his fiancee in a taxi.

She said: "I thought he'd be calmer and apologetic, but when I said 'look at my knees', out of nowhere, he slapped me in the face.

"Then he grabbed me, threw me on the floor and pinned my arms down with his knees so I couldn't protect my face.

"He kept hitting me and shouting 'You never do what you're told.'

She added: "My face was black and blue, my ears were bleeding and I was crying, thinking 'surely he's going to stop and remember that I'm his girlfriend?'"

He did stop hitting her - but only to start choking her.

The woman said: "I was quite sure he was going to kill me. I looked at him and I was trying to say my daughter's name, but I couldn't.

"I was convinced I was going to die, and then for a moment he let go.

"He flipped me over and started hitting me in the back of the head, side, ribs."

Jordan then got up and positioned himself by the hotel room door.

Thinking only about her daughter, the woman knew she had to try and get Jordan to move, so that she could make an escape,

She said: "My face was massive because of the beatings. I was terrified and I only had a t-shirt on because I'd been getting ready for bed, but I slowly stood up and started saying it was all my fault, that I loved him, all while I was backing out of the room."

The woman was able to get help from hotel staff in reception and gave her statement to the police "before I changed my mind",

Taken to hospital, she was given morphine for her pain, and had to undergo a brain scan to rule out a bleed on the brain.

Barely able to stand, the next day, she dragged her suitcase to the train station and made the journey home to Preston.

"Brainwashed"

She said: "He completely brainwashed me. I didn't make any of my own choices, ever, in that relationship. I thought if I left him, I'd die.

"I spent hours trying to persuade myself to leave, but a lot of the time I was just drained."

"I'm 32, I'm degree-educated, I have a nice house, a nice family, a good job. This can happen to anyone.

"I had everything going for me and slowly, he took everything away. He didn't ever give me any happiness. But I was too scared to tell him I was leaving."

The effects

"Him hitting me has traumatised me. I can be lying in bed and I'll flinch thinking about it - what if it happens again?" she said.

"Before the sentencing I was terrified they'd let him out and he'd kill me for speaking to the police."

"One day I might meet someone else, but my concern right now is healing.

"I'm on a really strict health regime and my personal trainer is teaching me how to be a personal trainer.

"It's a crack in the dark.

"I'm trying to turn events into something positive,"

Has justice been served?

The woman says his jail sentence will never make up for the events of that weekend, but she is satisfied with the outcome.

She said: "The way I look at it, he's nothing and he's destroyed his own life all by himself.

"I've hit rock bottom with all of this, so it's only up from here.

"I'm confident that I am a resilient woman."

She added: "My daughter was around him and she thought we were going to get married.

"She could take from this that you can be with someone who pushes you around, or she can see me as a strong woman who is taking control of her own narrative."

Domestic violence in Lancashire

Office for National Statistics figures show 25,445 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Lancashire Constabulary in the year to March 2022– up from 22,812 the year before and the highest number since 2015-16, when comparable records began.

It meant there were 16.6 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year.

The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in Lancashire also reached a record high last year, rising from 18,565 to 20,742.

How to get help

Lancashire County Council areas (Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Hyndburn, Lancaster, Pendle. Preston, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire and Wyre) – Lancashire Victims Services: 0300 323 0085

Blackburn – The Wish Centre: 01254 260465

Blackpool – SafeNet: 07891/ 01253 347119 or Fylde Coast Women’s Aid – 01253 596699

