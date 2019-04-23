Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, April 23, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Revenge text man gets restraint order

Latest cases from Preston's courts

A spurned man texted a sexual image of a woman to her partner, a court has heard.

Nicholas James Fell, of Moss Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, sent the personal image of the woman, who was only wearing a bra, at 5am on March 9.

The 33-year-old admitted a charge under revenge porn legislation of disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress, and without the consent of an individual who appeared in it.

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates, said: “The photo was sent to her partner whilst texting him on Whats App.

“She burst into tears as it caused her so much distress.

“She said it felt embarrassing and was worried it would cause relationship problems.

“She considers the image to be private and sexual.

“She confirms she was worried he will send them to other people.”

When he was interviewed by police, Fell admitted she had not given consent for him to send the image to anyone.

He told officers the woman’s partner had been “winding him up”.

The court was told he had previous convictions, including a domestic assault in 2014.

Defending, Janice Vallance, said her client had been goaded by the woman’s partner, and had reacted by saying he and the woman were in contact on messaging app, Snapchat.

She added: “There have been no further repercussions.

“He does apologise for his behaviour.

“I ask you to accept this is a case where he’s lost control for a split second.”

The defendant was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work by magistrates.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards costs.

Recent laws criminalise the sharing of private, sexual photographs or films, where what is shown would not usually be seen in public.

Sexual material covers anything that a reasonable person would consider to be sexual, such as a picture of someone who is engaged in certain behaviour or posing in a provocative way.

Man admits food hygiene breaches

A Morecambe-based fast food takeaway business has been ordered to pay £1,736 including a victim surcharge of £61 and £1,060 costs after pleading guilty to breaching food hygiene regulations at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Yasin Masood, the food business operator of Rehmans at 26 Queen Street, Morecambe, was charged with 12 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Masood pleaded guilty to all the charges that were recorded after a number of unannounced routine visits to the premises from Lancaster City Council environmental health officers in 2018.

Inspectors found that the premises and equipment were generally dirty with examples of poor hygiene, the food safety management system was not followed or maintained and the temperature control of some food was inadequate.

Motorists alerted police to driver

A former pub landlady was almost four times over the limit when she drove, a court heard.

Motorists alerted police to 51-year-old Janet Parr when her vehicle was seen weaving all over the road at Poulton and hitting kerbs.

She had been drinking double gin and tonics during the day, Blackpool magistrates were told. Parr, whose address was given as the Shard Hotel, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Police followed her car as she drove around a major roundabout at low speed followingthe wrong lane.

Parr, the former landlady of the Anchor in Hutton, was made the subject of a 12-month community order which will include 20 days rehabilitation.She was banned from driving for 26 months.

Court snaps:

Aaron Clarkson, 26, of Ashton Bank Way, Preston, got a two-year road ban and 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Ryan Bates, 24, of March Fold Lane, Bolton, got 22 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting attempting to enter a garage with intent to steal, and must pay £200 compensation.

Reece James Cartledge, 22, of Captains Row, Lancaster, got 10 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, and a curfew after admitting using threatening, abusive or serious behaviour and must pay a £116 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Paul Stillwell, 31, of Birley Street, Kirkham, Preston, got a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman, and criminal damage, must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Leonie Park, 28, of Darwin Drive, Leyland, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Alexander Foster-Williams, 29, of Alexandra Road, Morecambe, got a £405 fine after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation, a £40 victim surcharge, and £250 costs.

James Anthony Cummiskey, 31, of Chestnutt Close, Lancaster, got a year ban after admitting drug driving and must pay a £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Bernard Michael McCrystal, 28, of Alfred Street, Lancaster, got a £200 fine after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £85 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Alastair Jack Brown, 24, of Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, Preston, got an 18-month ban and £276 fine after admitting drink driving.