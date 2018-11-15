Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Thursday, November 15, 2018

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Benefit fraud must pay £6,000 back

A woman who failed to declare her savings in order to claim benefits she was not entitled to has been ordered to pay back her ill gotten gains.

Brenda Howarth, 60, of Deerfold, Chorley, was previously given a 26 weeks jail term suspended for 18 months after admitting two counts of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances between March 17, 2013 and July 11, 2016.

Preston Crown Court heard she failed to tell Chorley Borough Council she had capital over the prescribed limit, affecting her claim for housing benefit.

Similarly she admitted failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions, affecting her entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance.

During a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, Judge Simon Newell agreed she had benefited to the tune of £37,324.20 but only had £6,000 of assets she could pay back at this time. She must pay within three months or face prison.

Drug dealer grew 39 plants court is told

A man who cultivated cannabis at a Preston house has been jailed for four years and nine months by a judge.

Sean Long pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug, as well as charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them, when he appeared before Preston Crown Court.

The 28-year-old, of Burnside Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was found to have grown 39 cannabis plants in October last year, the court was told.

Long appeared in the dock before Recorder Payne, who made an order for the drugs to be seized and destroyed.

The defendant must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Woman was assaulted

Liam James Hopkins, 31, of Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston, was discharged for six months after admitting assaulting a woman and using threatening behaviour towards two women.

He must pay £100 compensation to the assault victim, Preston magistrates ruled.

Man had a large knife

Daniel Tobias Park, 42, of Wingate-Saul Road, Lancaster, was given a curfew and rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing a large kitchen knife in public in Lancaster in May.

He was ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Drink driver is banned

Lauren Ann Christopher, 29, of Chorley Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, was banned for 22 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £184 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.