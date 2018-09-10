Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 10, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Crime spree shop thief sent to prison

Preston's courts

A persistent thief has been jailed after his latest spate of offending.

Andrew Thomas Turner, 33, of Alert Street, Preston, was jailed for 22 weeks by Preston Magistrates’ Court, after admitting eight offences.

The court was told on March 21 he stole six bottles of whisky and a packet of crisps, to the value of £234, from Morrisons

On April 6 he stole three bottles of whiskey from the same store.

The thefts happened while he was subject to a suspended prison sentence which was activated.

He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

On May 7 he stole a DVD box set from HMV, and two days later stole various meats from Morrisons .

He committed a similar theft on May 24.

The following week, on June 5 he again stole three bottle of whisky at Morrisons, and was caught stealing meat again in July.

Man smeared cell in his excrement

A man defaced a police cell with his own excrement, a court has heard.

Steven James Williamson, 50, of no fixed abode, was taken into custody at Lancaster Police Station on June 2, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

The disgruntled 50-year-old went onto the damage the paintwork, a cell door and a blanket as he continued to be kept inside.

He then defecated and smeared his faeces over the walls of the cell - leaving the police with a deep cleaning bill.

He was ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

The bench ordered he must also pay £176 compensation to Lancashire Police towards the cost of the deep clean.

Court snaps

Carl Dickinson, 48, of Dickens Road, Coppull, Chorley, was given a two year discharge and a restraining order after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Ibison, 32, of Church Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, was banned for a year after admitting failing to give a breath test, and must pay a £120 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Cheetham, 37, of Waverley Gardens, Ribbleton, was given a 12 month discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Preston Cemetery and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Ashley Auty, 26, of St Paul’s Drive, Lancaster, was banned for 17 months after admitting drug driving and was ordered to pay a £307 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Warren Balshaw, 26, of Vulcan Street, Southport, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in an incident in Preston and must pay £85 costs.

Jordan Paul Tilling, 20, of Broadfield Drive, Leyland, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Estelle Whalley, 44, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £80 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Dimsdale, 43, of Cedar Avenue, Euxton, Chorley, was given a rehabilitation activity and two year ban after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £102 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan James Carroll, 20, of Alder Close, Leyland, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.