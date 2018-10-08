Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 8, 2018

Have your say

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Stroke victim had bank cash stolen

A woman who stole cash from a vulnerable woman has been given 52 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Katrina Louis Humes, of Orrest Road, Preston, was found guilty after a trial of stealing £100 and then £300 from the victim, in two separate incidents on June 1.

The woman had suffered a stroke and undergone brain surgery, the court heard.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court said it was “deliberate targeting of a vulnerable victim” and that it had a “significant impact” on the woman.

The court heard the 28-year-old defendant had used the woman’s bank cards to commit the offences.

Humes was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and must pay £100 compensation to her victim, as well as a £115 victim surcharge and £600 towards prosecution costs.

Three-year sexual harm order given

Magistrates have granted an application by police to impose a three year sexual harm prevention order on a Preston man.

Paul Mulliner, 39, of Heathfield Drive, Ribbleton, Preston, is subject to several prohibitions under the order which was requested by Lancashire Police.

The terms include not using any device capable of accessing the internet unless it can retain and display the history of internet use, and he must make the device available on request for inspection by a police officer,.

He must not delete any internet history on any device, use software capable of encrypting or securely erasing data, or possess any device capable of storing images unless he makes it available for inspection by police.

Court snaps

Benjamin Dilworth, 30, of Honeysuckle Row, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and criminal damage and must pay a £80 fine, £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

James Westworth, 31, of Croftlands, Warton, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay £50 compensation.

Ashley Miller-Hardman, 23, of Manor House Lane, Preston, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Diane Mary Seville, 53, of Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was discharged for six months after admitting three thefts and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Adrian Szuba, 22, of Whitehorn Square, Lea, Preston, was banned for eight months after admitting driving while disqualified and uninsured, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Conlon, 29, of Basil Street, Deepdale, Preston, must do 120 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing a baton in public, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Middleton, 21, of Lindsay Court, Morecambe, was discharged for 12 months and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being drink and disorderly in Sun Acre Court, Heysham.

Stephen Wilkinson, 24, of Crag Road, Lancaster, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting stealing meat and must pay £40 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Oliver Broughton-Stones, 21, of Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given eight weeks, suspended for two years, after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.