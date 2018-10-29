Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 29, 2018

Here's this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Man on M55 had drugs in system

An NHS worker was found to have been driving with drugs in his system when he was driving on the M55.

Michael Parker came was to the attention of the police because he had run out of fuel and his car was parked on the hard shoulder with its hazard lights flashing.

Parker, 23, of Liverpool Road, Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £240 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, police saw Parker’s car stopped on the M55 hard shoulder on May 26 at 6.20am. His two passengers were walking towards junction four to get some fuel as the car had run out.

A roadside drug wipe proved positive and a blood sample taken from Parker at the police station showed 65 units of cocaine.

Copper stolen from building demolition

A man took copper cabling valued at £400 from outside a site which was being demolished.

Christopher Baker and a co-accused tripped security CCTV at the Hewlett Packard site on Shepherd Road, St Annes and were later stopped in a car which was loaded with the cabling.

Baker, 34, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft and driving without insurance.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge and had six penalty points put on his licence.

Baker told magistrates a friend had phoned him saying there was some cabling lying about. They had not gone onto the site but taken it from outside.

He said: “I did not realise it was theft.”

Court news

Simon Collison, 32, of NFA, was sent to prison for 18 weeks by Preston magistrates for two counts of criminal damage and breaking a restraining order. He damaged a Tablet, with £70, and caused £1,500 of damage to a car. He committed the offence whilst under a suspended sentence. He also had to pay £130 compensation. The offences happened in Parker Street, Chorley, on August 18.

Liam John Doherty, 31, of Park Road, Adlington, was fined £350 by Preston magistrates for driving without insurance. He also had to pay £35 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points, The offence happened in Highfield Road, Adlington, on December 2.

Jake Mannion, 22, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, was given a community order with unpaid work and rehabilitation by Preston magistrates for possessing cannabis and taking a vehicle without consent. He was also charged with driving without valid insurance and a licence. He had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for six months. The offences happened in Leyland, on February 25.

Quine Skillen, 21, of Church Hill, Whittle-Le-Woods, was given a community order with a curfew by Preston magistrates for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. He was also charged with driving dangerously on the M6 and not having insurance and a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and his record was endorsed. The offences happened on June 23 and 24.

Jason Craig Martin, of NFA, was sent to prison by Preston magistrates for two weeks for damaging a police vehicle. The value of the damage was £500. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened in Chorley on August 19.