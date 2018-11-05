Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, November 5, 2018

Here's this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Shoplifter banned from four stores

Four stores have banned a Chorley man from entering them after he committed a string of shoplifting offences.

Adam Cadman, of Thirlmere Road, Chorley, was given 24 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, when he appearde before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was also banned from Boots, B&M or Co-op in Chorley, or any Ryman’s stationery store after admitting a string of thefts.

Cadman was ordered by the bench to pay a total of £315.46 compensation to the affected stores as well as a £115 victim surcharge.

The 24-year-old, who admits five thefts, must have drug treatment.

The first two thefts were at B and M on May 13, where he twice stole alcohol. On June 11 he stole whiskey from the Co-op

He then stole a haul of beauty gift sets from Boots on July 17 and pens from Ryman on August 1.

Tree vandal admits racist incident

A racist man hurled abuse at a police officer after threatening a woman.

Jack Kirby, 23, of Cemetery Road, Ribbleton, Preston, admitted using racially aggravated threats or behaviour towards the Preston officer, and using threatening behaviour towards a woman.

He was charged after an incident in Preston in which he also damaged a tree belonging to the victim.

He has been ordered to pay £300 compensation to the woman and £50 to the officer.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work and he was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

The 23-year-old defendant must also pay a £85 victim surcharge but no order was made for costs.

Danny Culligan, 28, of Rydal Road, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting causing £700 damage to a white Ford Grand C Max, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kenneth Holdway, 28, of Dawnay Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay £25 compensation, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Foster, 51, Crosshalls, Penwortham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and criminal damage and must pay £80 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kurt Stevens, 27, of Tunbridge Place, Preston was given eight weeks in jail, suspended for a year, and a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour and was given a rehabilitation activity.

Patrick Glover, 21, of Bolton Square, Wigan, admits possessing a hammer and shoplifting in Chorley, and must pay a £10 fine and £85 surcharge.

Gavin Edgehill, 46, of Lower Bank Road, Fulwood, Preston, was given a £80 fine after admitting using threatening behaviour and assault, and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian Quinn, 52, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, must perform 60 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tamara Tunstall, 41, of Church Brow, Walton-le-Dale, was jailed for 16 weeks after breaching a suspended term by shoplifting.

Mohammed Patel, 40, of Herschell Street. Preston, must pay a £220 fine after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette.