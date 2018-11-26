Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, November 26, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Micropub refusal is set to go to appeal

A legal challenge against a council’s refusal to grant a licence to a proposed micropub will take place next month.

Spinners Square Limited Lancashire is appealing against South Ribble Council’ refusal to grant a licence for the Weaver’s Arms on Spinners Square in Bamber Bridge.

It was refused after neighbours objected to the Weavers Arms plan in a former fishing tackle shop with concerns over noise and a potential for anti-social behaviour.

A petition from 11 other people from outside the area was also submitted calling for it to be refused.

Two outside decking areas were a major concern for neighbours. The council’s own environmental health department has also raised objections.

The hearing will take place before Preston Magistrates’ Court on December 11 and 12.

Drink-driver was twice alcohol limit

A drink-driver was seen speeding and tailgating other vehicles on the motorway.

David Gill, a 54-year-old electrician, of Miller Crescent, Singleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work for the community, banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on November 3 at 9.20pm a police patrol on the M55 saw Gill in a Ford Fiesta speeding at more than 70mph and tailgating other vehicles.

A breath test showed 87 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. He had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2012.

Court snaps

Conner Cummins, 21, of Fir Oak Close, Preston, was found guilty of dropping litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacqueline Hunter, 56, of The Oaks, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting stealing books from WH Smith and must pay a £50 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammad Arif, 64, of Highgate Avenue, Fulwood, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £180 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Grand, 34, of Capesthorne Drive, Chorley, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £346 fine, £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Campbell, 26, of Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster, was jailed for a month after admitting damaging a BMW, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Andrew Moulding, 32, of Birkdale Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting damaging a woman’s front door but must pay £50 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Scott Robert Coulton, 32, of Alexandria Road, Morecambe, was given a curfew after admitting possessing cannabis with intent to supply it, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Podd, 35, of Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour, and must pay £50 compensation.

Ian Gray, 39, of Fleet Green, Lancaster, admits dishonestly receiving a stolen trike worth £5,000 and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Taylor, 29, of Gladstone Terrace, Lancaster, admits assault and must pay a £135 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.