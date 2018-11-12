Have your say

Here is this week's round-up from Preston's courts.

Prison for drink driver after crash

Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, November 12, 2018

A drink driver who assaulted a man and woman before crashing has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Dylan Grant, 42, of Heathfield Road, Southport, was also banned from driving for five years.

Magistrates heard on August 17 he assaulted a man and a pub landlady.

On the same night, going into August 18 he had crashed a BMW 3 Series on Glover Road, Coppull, damaging a Ford Ka and Audi A4, but did not stop after the accident.

He was caught in Newburgh, West Lancashire.

Grant admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour, drink driving, failing to stop after an accident and two assaults.

The court heard at the time he was subject to a community sentence.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He has been ordered to pay the woman £50 in compensation.

Pet dog is thrown across a stream

An abusive man threw a pet dog 20 feet over a stream, a court has been told.

Ryan Alexander Oldfield, of Baker Close, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, admits a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal during an incident in Chorley on August 12.

Oldfield also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on the same day.

He admitted his role in both offences during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 26-year-old defendant was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and must also pay £85 towards his prosecution costs.

The magistrates’ bench also imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement, and Oldfield must take part in a Building Better Relationships probation programme.

Court snaps

Ryan Whittle, 22, of Downing Street, Callon, Preston, got 60 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Goodier, 32, of West End Avenue, Coppull, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £420 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Bosholl, 29, of Fishwick View, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew John Finlayson, 24, of Cadogan Place, Preston, must do 50 hours unpaid work and pay £90 compensation after admitting assaulting a woman and criminal damage, and must pay £200 costs.

Martin Hughes, 29, of Lines Street, Morecambe, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, after admitting breaching his sexual offender notification requirements, and must have drug treatment.

Leah Tweedy, 30, of Claremont Crescent, Morecambe, admits possessing diamorphine and must pay a £40 fine and £30 surcharge.

Jill Parkinson, 46, of Sion Close, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned for and given a curfew after admitting drink driving and must pay a £85 surcharge and £200 costs

Thomas Edmondson, 26, of Leyland Road, Southport, admits being drunk and disorderly in Preston and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Leigh, 57, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, admits being drunk and disorderly in Astley Park and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Barry Biggs, 59, of Whitmore Drive, Ribbleton, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £165 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.