Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, May 13, 2019

Drug dealer wants to be a good father

A man who was caught red handed dealing drugs from a car in Chorley has been jailed for 32 months.

When arrested Alex Abrams, 23, told Lancashire Police officers: “I just gave away what I had.”

Preston Crown Court heard Abrams and another man, who cannot be named, were spotted by patrolling police officers sitting in a vehicle parked on Northumberland Road at 10.30am on April 4.

Jeremy Grout-Smith, prosecuting, said: “Police officers saw two men approach the driver’s side of the vehicle and a hand to hand exchange took place.

“The two men quickly walked away and then a third man appeared and they witnessed a further hand to hand exchange.

“They walked over to detain the driver, who was this defendant, and a front seat passenger.

“The defendant was found in possession of two Kinder eggs containing 21 wraps of heroin and cocaine - six of heroin and 15 of crack cocaine. They also found two mobiles and £250 cash.

The court heard Abrams, of Kenyon Way, Little Hulton, Manchester, told officers: “That phone is my own and the drugs phone is in the car.”

He later made no comment in interview, but has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and several driving offences. Bob Elias, defending, asked for full credit for his guilty plea due to his confession at the scene.

He added: “His father seems to have been a very poor role model spending most of his life in prison.

“This defendant wants to be a good father to his children.”

Recorder Katherine Pierpoint said: “ You clearly were involved in drug dealing that day.

“Anyone who spends time in these courts will see the devastating effects that class A drug addiction has. It destroys lives, relationships, causes health problems - even death - and fuels acquisitive crime.

“It’s for those reasons the courts deal harshly with those involved in the selling of drugs.

“You know now it’s down to you as to whether you can be a good father and put this offending behind you.”

Prison term over racist incident

A woman has been sent to prison over a racist assault.

Amelia Hamilton, of Allan Rock Road, Birmingham, caused a “serious injury” to a woman during an incident on January 2 2018, in Chorley, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of assault as well as failing to surrender to bail.

She also entered guilty pleas to a string of offences in the West Midlands including possessing class A drugs.

The court ruled the offence had been racially aggravated.

The bench ruled custody was appropriate due to the fact she had “committed a serious assault causing injury and failed to comply with court orders” restraining order prohibiting her contacting her victim.

She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge but no costs order was made.

Unpaid work for benefit fraudster

A pensioner has been ordered to do unpaid work after she admitted benefit fraud.

Florette Stvalle-Hoyle, of Hospital Cottages, Ribchester Road, Ribchester, near Preston, was prosecuted by the Mersey Cheshire Fraud Unit.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard between September 2013 and November 2017 at Ribchester, the 60-year-old defendant had dishonestly failed to promptly notify Ribble Valley Borough Council of a change of circumstances.

It relates to her having capital over the allowed limits, which affected her claim for housing benefit from the authority.

She was ordered to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours.

She must also pay a £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Court snaps:

Summar Juma, 25, of Inkerman Street, Preston, was banned for six months after admitting driving without insurance, and must pay a £276 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Collins, 19, of Kingsway, Heysham, Morecambe, was banned for 15 months after admitting two counts of drug driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, and must pay £750 compensation.

Imran Mohammed Malik, 39, of Hazelhurst Lodge, Fir Tree Place, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting driving without due care and failing to give a urine test, and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Steven Smith, of Lupton Place, Lancaster, was found guilty of failing to pay his road tax back duty and must pay a £440, £135.83 duty, a £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

Amy Jo Dixon, 23, of Abbeystead Drive, Lancaster, got a three month residence requirement after admitting possessing a knife, and must pay a £85 surcharge.

Rawan Iqbal, 39, of New Hall Lane, Preston, must do 50 hours unpaid work after admitting failing to notify the DWP he was working, affecting his ESA claim, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Llewellyn, 39, of Sumpter Croft, Penwortham, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a man in Northumberland, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 surcharge and £500 costs.

Thomas Ellis, 29, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Preston, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Begley, 28, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour and must pay a £60 fine and £30 surcharge.