Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, March 11, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Drunk racist had knife in station

A man who had two knives and a screwdriver at Preston Railway station has been given a month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Robert William Mitchell, of Geneva Road, Preston, also used racist language and made threats, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told, during the incident on August 4.

The bench said a custodial term was necessary because he was in drink, it had happened at a railway station, vulnerable people were present, and there was a risk of serious disorder.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a blade, using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and being drunk and disorderly.

He was ordered to have mental health treatment and was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mitchell must also pay a £115 victim surcharge. The weapons were forfeited.

‘Crisps on credit’ shop thug jailed

A racist thug who threw a knife behind a shop counter when staff refused to let him have ‘crisps on credit’ has been jailed for 10 months.

Tyler Fewery, 21, of no fixed abode, headbutted a shopkeeper and scuffled with staff at Vohra News on Church Street, Preston, after the workers stood firm and refused to let him take food and drink.

The drunk defendant made references to the Taliban and terrorists, and claimed his father was the boxer Tyson Fury.

He bit into a sandwich and spat some at staff, before tipping a drink all over the floor, Preston Crown Court heard.

The brave workers locked him in with them so he couldn’t get out onto the street - but this locked him in with two other customers, including a teenage boy.

Fewery pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault on shopkeeper Yasin Vohra.

David Clarke, prosecuting, said Mr Vohra arrived at his shop at 6am to take over from his colleague.

He added: “The defendant entered the store and he asked straight away if he could have packet of crisps and pay at a later time.

“He was told no. It appeared he was intent on reaching for the crisps and helping himself. The two men blocked his access to the crisps section.

“Things began to take a negative turn. He alleged the shopkeeper’s clothing and cap were fake.

“In due course they took the decision they were going to contact the police and lock the door.

“As that situation developed it seemed at one point he reaches around and appears to produce a small silver pocket knife.

“Although he at no point puts it to anyone, he briefly has it visible and subsequently he threw it behind the counter.”

Sentencing, Recorder Mark Ainsworth said: “I’ve no doubt this would have been terrifying for those in the small confines of these premises.

“They’ve got no choice who comes into the shop, they have to deal with whoever comes through the door and on this occasion it was you. People who produce knives in public to influence situations must realise the court will impose prison sentences, so I cannot suspend the sentence in your case.”

Man injured by dog compensated

A man was injured by a Patterdale terrier, a court heard.

Dog owner Joseph Doyle, of Wiliamson Road, Lancaster, admitted having his dog, named Deacon, dangerously out of control in Wiliamson Road on August 11 last year.

The 23-year-old was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £450 compensation to the man.

Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled Deacon must be destroyed unless he is kept under proper control by being muzzled, kept on a secure lead, walked by a responsible adult, kept securely at home, and kept in a separate room when visitors are present.

The bench said all gates, doors and fences must should be in good working order and properly maintained.

Court snaps

William McGuiness, 31, of St. Andrews Way, Leyland, admits making threatening calls to a woman and must do 150 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

Shaun Anthony Beresford, 35, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing goods from TK Maxx and Marks and Spencer, and must pay £145 compensation.

Jonathan Daniel Wade, 29, of Malthouse Way, Penwortham, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting damaging a cat flap belonging to a relative, and must pay £50 compensation, a £230 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Douglas, 27, of Walton Avenue, Morecambe, must take part in a ‘Thinking Skills’ probation programme after admitting assaulting a man and must pay a £165 fine, £100 compensation, and £85 costs.

Paul Harry Dean, 45, of Green Lane, Whitestake, Preston, admits using threatening behaviour and damaging a garden gate and front door, and must pay £1,650 compensation, a £160 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

John Lumb, 47, of St Nicholas Lane, Bolton-le- Sands, Carnforth, was discharged for a year and handed a restraining order after admitting damaging a woman’s car, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Martin, 21, of Spurrier Square, Chorley, was given 50 hours unpaid work after admitting damaging a car, failing to stop a car, and flouting a traffic sign, and must pay £50 compensation, a £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Darren Christopher Wrighton, 37, of Adelphi Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.