Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, January 7, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Man drove stolen Land Rover vehicle

A man was found in possession of a knife on a city centre street, a court has heard.

Gareth Richards, who gave his address as HMP Preston, had a Stanley knife on Church Street, Lancaster, on August 30 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 21-year-old defendant also admitted a string of offences in relation to another day.

He admits possessing cannabis on October 7, driving a Land Rover vehicle that had been taken without permission, dishonestly handling stolen number plates, and driving without a licence, insurance or a test certificate on the same date.

The bench jailed Richards for a total of four months.

An order was made for the knife and drugs to be forfeited.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Stalker repeatedly gave gifts to victim

A man has admitted stalking a woman, along with a string of driving offences.

Mark Knowler, 33, of Sefton Road, Morecambe, was given six weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, and a 12 month road ban.

Preston magistrates heard between September 1 and October 2 last year he repeatedly contacted his victim via Facebook, mobile phone, and landline.

The court heard he repeatedly attended her childrens’ school, her home and also entered her home address.

He also repeatedly presented her with gifts.

In addition he admits driving a White Vauxhall Combo Van while disqualified and uninsured, and failing to stop for police.

He was given a restraining order by the bench and must pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Court snaps

Robin Beckett, 32, of Seven Acres, Clayton Brook, Chorley, must have alcohol treatment after admitting assaulting a woman and resisting a PC, and must pay a £200 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Louise Barrow, 27, of Acresfield, Adlington, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Abigail Brewer, 26, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and 385 costs.

Thomas Mount, 23, of Granville Road, Heysham, near Lancaster, admits assaulting a PC and must pay a £67 fine, £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

George Louis Godwin, 20, of Blenheim Close, Lostock Hall, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and possessing cannabis and must pay a £525 fine, £31 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stewart Dance, 45, of Hopwood Street, Preston, admits stealing two boxes of Lego and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Anthony Zak Wills, 25, of Creswell Avenue, Ingol, Preston, was banned for 12 months and must do 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting driving on the motorway while disqualified, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joanne Blackburn, 39, of Ayesgarth Avenue, Preston, must have alcohol treatment after admitting assaulting a woman and a man, and using threatening behaviour towards a PC, and must pay a £60 fine, £30 compensation £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Gardner, 49, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, must have drug treatment and pay an £85 surcharge after admitting stealing a box of beer from Asda.