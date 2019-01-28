Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, January 28, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Motorist sparked two police pursuits

Latest cases from Preston Crown and Magistrates courts

A motorist led police on two pursuits, a court has heard.

Jake Sunderland, 23, of Park Hill, Moss Lane, Garstang, was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa on May 4 last year when he was involved in an accident on the A6 at Bilsborrow, near Preston.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he fled the scene.

He admits careless driving, speeding, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He was given 16 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, with a 12 month road ban and a rehabilitation activity.

The bench said the offences merited custody because there were two police pursuits, and he had travelled at high speed through a village in dangerous circumstances.

He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harasser slept on woman’s doorstep

A woman’s harasser slept on her doorstep, a court has heard.

Anthony Lawrence Bennett, of Emerson Drive, Lancaster, admits harassing the woman between July 1 and October 27 last year.

The court heard on numerous dates between July and October he visited his victim’s home, tried to access her property, and even slept outside the property.

The 55-year-old also admits assaulting another woman in an incident on October 18.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

The magistrates’ bench ordered him to carry out unpaid work for 50 hours and also imposed a restraining order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps

Tony Dougherty, 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a month after admitting stealing a woman’s bag containing cash, an i-Pad and keys.

Jason Scott, 34, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 weeks and must pay £400 compensation after admitting stealing a woman’s i-Phone and damaging it.

Zuber Ugradar, 24, of Church Court, Preston, must do 70 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging bedroom furniture, and must pay £378.97 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Toni-lee Blundell, 18, of Miller Road, Preston, was found guilty of assaulting a man and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Nils Pandya, 46, of Elizabeth Square, Preston, was banned for three years after admitting drug driving and must pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £135 costs.

Walter Fury, 21, of Main Street, Lancaster, was banned for six months after being found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammad Ali, 38, of Ripon Street, Preston, got a restraining order and curfew after admitting harassing a woman and must pay a £85 surcharge and £125 costs.

Liam Cottam, 22, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, was found guilty of travelling without a rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £12.10 compensation, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kathleen Spence, 48, of Ashdown Mews, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £162 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Farrah, 36, of Riverview Close, Lancaster, got eight weeks, suspended for a year, after admitting threatening behaviour and must pay £85 costs.