Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, January 21, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Out of control dog caused man injury

Latest court news

An out-of-control dog injured a man, a court has heard.

Lynette Simon, of Meadow View, Great Plumpton, near Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court after an incident on March 7 last year.

The 54-year-old admitted being the owner of the black and white collie, and pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act of having a dog that was dangerously out of control.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard on March 7 last year the animal injured victim Philip Bathgate in Meadow View.

Simon was ordered to have alcohol treatment, and to pay the man £100 compensation.

Dogs that are dangerously out of control have the potential to seriously injure or even kill.

The Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced to help protect the public and to ensure dogs do not pose a risk to the community.

Knife was sold to child by worker

A shopkeeper who sold a knife to a child has appeared in court.

Saeed Sarmi, 46, of East View, Deepdale, Preston, sold the blade to a teenage police cadet who was acting undercover to help police, Preston Magistrates Court heard.

The offence happened on September 19 last year.

Cadets are used by officers to check the sale of knives to underage people at Lancashire businesses.

In a 2017 operation, police found most premises across the county were compliant, but a few failed.

Officers and trading standards work with businesses to resolve the issues, improve their standards and amend the training staff receive whilst working for them.

Sarmi must pay a £215 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps

Stephen Kelly, 36,of Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, was given 40 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity after being found guilty of assaulting a woman and damaging a car and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Nicola Griffiths, 46, of Levens Close, was banned for six months after she was found guilty of failing to give driver ID, and must pay a £660 charge, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sajid Patel, 34, of Carrol Street, Preston, was banned for six months after he was found guilty of failing to give driver ID, and must pay a £660 charge, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Silviu Florin Stefan, 20, of Goldfinch Street, Preston, was banned for six months after he was found guilty of failing to give driver ID, and must pay a £660 charge, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Marek Wiercigroch, 31, of Lowndes Street, Preston, was banned for 12 months after he was found guilty of three counts of failing to give driver ID, and must pay a £660 charge, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Holden, 27, of Fife Street, Lancaster, was discharged for 12 months after admitting assaulting a man, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Roderick Greaves, 61, of Whittam Hall, Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £180 fine and £125 costs.

Jason Budgeon, 33, of Liptrott Road, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and damaging a car and must pay a £50 fine, £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Amy Elisabeth Barlow, 24, of Dalton Fold, Croston, Leyland, admits assaulting a PC and must pay a £221 fine, £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.