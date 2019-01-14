Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, January 14, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Alcohol treatment for racist vandal

A man has been ordered to have alcohol treatment after admitting racially aggravated threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Gary Patrick Brennan, of no fixed abode, caused alarm and distress to his victim on October 14.The 57-year-old was ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation after an incident in Lancaster.

Brennan also admits causing damage to the wall of a commercial building in Lancaster belonging to Leigh Kitchens, and must pay the firm £200 compensation.

The court was told this offence was also racially aggravated.

The magistrates’ bench imposed an alcohol treatment order and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Brennan must also pay a £30 fine, but no order for costs was made due to his financial circumstances.

Repeat calls lands woman in the dock

A woman has admitted harassing a man.

Marcia Unsworth, of Alexandra Court, Chapel Street, Lancaster, appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors said between July 25 and 26 last year the 46-year-old defendant made excessive phone calls to her victim’s mobile and to his place of work.

She also admits assaulting a woman and another man in an incident on July 25, 2018.

The bench imposed a restraining order to protect all three victims.

Unsworth was also ordered to pay a £70 fine, £50 compensation to the man she harassed, £30 compensation to the woman, and £70 compensation to the other man.

No costs were awarded due to financial issues.

Court snaps

Kerry Ann Metcalfe, 34, of Bussel Road, Penwortham, Preston admits stealing beer and wine from a Co-op shop and must pay £10 compensation, and a £75 surcharge.

Ian Sutton, 37, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, £12.10 compensation and £150 costs.

Anthony Ainsworth, 53, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was jailed for four weeks after admitting shoplifting and resisting a PC.

Julie Rourke, 20, of Haig Avenue, Leyland, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, £12.10 compensation and £150 costs.

Ben James, 32, of Preston Road, Standish, must have drug treatment after admitting assaulting a woman, and must also pay a £50 fine, £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £250 costs.

Richard Paul Penny, 32, of Glenluce Drive, Preston, must do 40 hours of unpaid work after admitting causing his brother actual bodily harm, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Beatrice Berardini, 31, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, a £30 victim surcharge, £10.20 compensation and £150 costs.

Constantin-Cosmin Chirica, 38, of Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Paul Corcoran, 46, of Hampson Avenue, Leyland, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, and £150 costs.