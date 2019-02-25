Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, February 25, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man vandalised his neighbour’s car

Latest court news

A husband who is nursing his wife through her end-of- life care found a disgruntled neighbour had caused £800 damage to his car.

Christopher Lee, keyed the man’s Vauxhall Agila after becoming angry he couldn’t find a parking space, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lee, of Canterbury Street, Chorley, admitted criminal damage following the incident on January 20.

Wearing a navy jumper, the 37-year-old sat in the dock with his arms folded.

Prosecuting, Laura Keegan said: “The owner of the vehicle hasn’t made a statement – the evidence came from his son – as he is looking after his wife, who is on end of life care.

“The vehicle was parked outside and the defendant has damaged it.

“There are no previous issues between them – he was annoyed that there was no parking space available.

She added: “The defendant has unlocked his front door, then gone back outside and ran his key down the car.

“The damage will cost £871 to repair.”

The court heard Lee has six previous convictions for nine offences.

His last one, in 2007, was also for criminal damage.

Defending himself he said: “I wish I wasn’t stood here today.”

He told the bench he did not know the person who owned the car.

He said he had had a very bad day and simply lost his temper when he couldn’t park.

The offence left him £1,041 out of pocket.

The court sentenced him to a month long curfew and ordered him to pay the family £871 compensation.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs at a rate of £100 a month.

Parking rage has landed several people before the courts in Lancashire in recent years.

In 2015, angry neighbour Shaun Garrity, then 39, of Birkdale Drive, Ashton, Preston, rained blows on the bonnet of a car during a row over a parking space.

He then pulled a wiper blade off his own car and used it to threaten another driver, who had been attending party at a house on the same street.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, February 18, 2019

Harasser is banned from city hospital

A man who followed a woman to her place of work in a hospital has being found guilty of harassment.

Andrew William Jones, 44, of Woodlands Drive, Leyland, carried out his campaign of harassment between May 1 and August 9 last year, Preston magistrates were told.

The court was told he rang the daily ward asking for his victim, causing her to feel distressed and alarmed. He had to escorted off premises by security on numerous occasions.

The bench said he was aware that it was unwanted due to the fact he was told by numerous member of staff.

He admitted the charge and was given a curfew and restraining order banning him entering the Royal Preston Hospital except in a genuine emergency or pre-arranged appointment.

He must pay a £85 surcharge and £400 costs.

Market demolition plant tool thefts

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of plant equipment stolen as a demolition firm worked on Preston’s Market car park site.

Tools worth up to £25,000 belonging to the Bradley Demolition Group were taken between January 31 and February 2.

It is alleged some of the equipment was then found at the home of John Sharples, of Bleasdale Street East, Deepdale, Preston.

The 65-year-old defendant is accused of dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

He did not enter a plea to the charge when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench committed the case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 26.

He was given unconditional bail in the meantime.

Court snaps

Mark Smith, 36, of Cottage Lane, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for 44 weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Martin Bain, of Ribbleton Lane, Preston, was found guilty of having an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £440 fine, back duty of £51.25, and £85 costs.

Matthew Swarbrick, 24, of Charles Crescent, Hoghton, was banned for six months after admitting riding a Kawasaki ER-6 without insurance, or a licence and while disqualified and must pay a £185 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Worden, 37, of Kellet Acre, Lostock Hall, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £323 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Steven Davies, 42, of Bury Lane, Withnell, Chorley, was found guilty of assaulting a man and must pay a £950 fine, £250 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Thomas Mark Bolton, 29, of Clifton Road, Southport, admits using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and must pay a £275 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Mitiku Ibraheim Turnbull, 26, of Townley Lane, Penwortham, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Lewis Alcock, 20, of Hawthorn Close, New Longton, Preston, was banned for 15 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

Mark Bleasdale, 59, of Chapel Walk, Coppull, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.