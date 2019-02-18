Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, February 18, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Rolex insurance fraud allegation

A man has been charged with connection with an investigation into claims being made to various insurance firms for Rolex watches.

Philip Read 51, of The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, is accused of frauds by false representation over a two year period, intending to make a gain.

It is alleged he claimed £14, 000 for women’s Rolex in May 2011, followed by claims for a women’s Rolex in August 2011 for £22,200.

In November 2011 he allegedly claimed twice for men’s Rolex watches both for £22,200, followed by a similar claim for £19,020 in December 2011 for a men’s Rolex.

He is accused of claiming £15,500 from firms including Aviva, RSA and Ageas in May 2012, for a women’s Rolex watch, and for a £17,995 Cartier ring from Aviva in May 2013.

It is also alleged he claimed for damage to a laptop.

Drink driver admits abducting child

A drink driver who was involved in an accident with a young child she had abducted has been given a 12 week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Alana Jemson , 34, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, admits a child abduction offence, taking a car without consent, driving while three times the limit, driving without a licence or insurance and stealing a bottle on wine.

Magistrates heard she crashed a BMW 3 on Pope Lane on November 30.

The bench said the case was serious due to the child’s distress, the high reading, and the damage to other vehicles and a lamppost.

She was banned for 28 months and got a rehabilitation requirement.

She must also pay £8 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sammy Armitage, of Grizedale, Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of having an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £62.50 back duty and £85 costs.

Wayne Collins, 24, of St Stephen’s Road, Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting wilfully obstructing a PC and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Jack Kirby, 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting stealing £430 of clothes and bags from TK Maxx while subject to a community order.

Simon Leonard, 31, of West End Road, Morecambe, was given eight weeks in jail, suspended for six months, after admitting using or threatening unlawful violence against a woman.

John Robert Magee, 33, of Woodplumpton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, was banned for 40 months and ordered to take part in a course about emotions after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £410 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark McAllister, 37, of Fox Street, Preston, was given a curfew and a drug treatment order after admitting stealing women’s cosmetics and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Elliott Smith, 28, of Westlands, Leyland, was banned for two years and given a curfew after admitting drink driving, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damon Watson, 30, of Cheetham Meadow, Leyland, was given a drug treatment order after admitting stealing spirits worth £374.28 from Morrisons, and must pay £374.28 compensation and a £50 fine.

David Brindle, 28, of Bowland Road, Heysham, was given a curfew and restraining order after admitting sending threatening text messages to a woman, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.