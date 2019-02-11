Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, February 11, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Drunk man wields machete in street

A machete wielding man left a taxi passenger and passing families in fear after waving the weapon above his head in a busy city centre street.

Victim Brian Finch was on his way to meet friends in the Bluebell Hotel in Preston when he spotted drunken Marcin Kozierowski, 31, “completely out of control and shouting in Polish”.

Preston Crown Court heard the defendant looked straight at the terrified man, who threw a pound coin on the floor to distract him so he could get away from him and alert police.

He is now starting a nine month jail term.

Prosecuting Paul Cummings said the incident happened at 4pm on Grimshaw Street.

He said: “ The defendant was waving a sword he was waving it over his head.

“The witness understandably became concerned for his own safety and thought he would distract the def by throwing down a pound coin onto the ground.

“When he was sufficiently far away he phoned police and kept the defendant in his view. The defendant had seen police approaching him and put the sword behind a pallet.”

Defending, Mark Stephenson said Kozierowski moved to Preston in 2014 with his wife and seven year old son, and was employed as a car sprayer.

But he found himself homeless, out of work and drinking too much after they split up.

His client, who has no other convictions, had fallen on “desperate times”, and was sleeping rough.

He said: “ In truth he was drinking far too much at the time of this offence and had been doing for quite some time.

“He has got his life back together with the help of his uncle and handed himself in on December 29 to face up to his problems.

He admits possessing a bladed article in public and a bail offence.

Recorder Joanne Woodward said: “ He had the honest belief that you were going to attack him with the machete.

“He said he couldn’t believe you were in possession of a machete in the street and this was in front of families due to the time of day and the city was busy.”

Serial shoplifting duo before courts

Two prolific shoplifters have been back in court after admitting a string of shop thefts.

Mohammed Aziz, 38, of Goldfinch Street, Preston, and Leroy Ahmed Colecozy, 44, of Skeffington Road, Preston, stole meat from Morrisons on two occasions on October 31 and another on November 1.

On November 14 they stole a gift set from Boots, and the following week, on November 22, helped themselves to £477 of children’s toys and cosmetics from Wilkos in Preston.

The men admitted the thefts to Preston magistrates.

The bench imposed 17 weeks on Aziz and 25 on Colecozy - both suspended for a year - and said it was “spree offending”.

Aziz also had four offences taken into consideration, and was ordered to pay compensation of £330, while Colecozy must pay £608 compensation.

Indecent images were of children

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children being sexually abused.

Thomas Nathan Hatton, of no fixed abode, appeared before Preston Crown Court.

The 26-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to possessing 54 images deemed category A - which are regarded the most serious in law - over a period between September 2014 and March 2017.

He also admits having 44 category B images during the same period.

In a further charge he admits possession of 486 images that were deemed category C.

Over the same period he admits making - downloading - two other category A pseudo images.

He is now due to appear before Preston Crown Court on February 25.

Court snaps

Louis William Parker, 36, of the Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, was given 80 hours unpaid work, a restraining order and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £450 costs.

Jack James Ashall, 28, of Garstang Road, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

David Clements, 67, of Nook Lane, Cabus, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Lee, 38, of The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Brown, 30, of Arundel Place, Preston, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for a year, after admitting burgling the Black-a-Moor Head pub and Carol May Academy in Guild Hall Arcade, and must pay £535 compensation.

Phillippa Neary, 54, of Stafford Road, Uttoxeter was jailed for 12 weeks and was given a two year criminal behaviour order after admitting making threatening phone calls to Lancashire Police and must pay £1,000 compensation.

Stuart Dance, 45, of Hopwood Street, Deepdale, Preston, was found guilty of two counts begging and must pay a £120 fine and £30 surcharge.

Mark Farnworth, 28, of Cavendish Road, Heysham, was jailed for 32 weeks after admitting stealing food and resisting a PC.

Kevin Goodfellow, 46, of no fixed abode, admits failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.