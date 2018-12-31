Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, December 31, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Indecent image accused faces trial

A man is expected to face a trial on January 2 over allegations he downloaded indecent images of children on his i-Phone.

Rohan Sharmar, of Cottam Green, Cottam, Preston, is also accused of offences relation to an Apple i-Pad and is due to appear before Preston Crown Court.

The offences allegedly took place during a period between October 2015 and October 2016.

Among the string of seven offences he is accused of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The 20-year-old defendant also faces six charges relating to making - downloading - indecent images or pseudo images including some deemed category A - the most serious in law.

Prosecutors allege he made 54 images at category A, 40 of category B and 40 of category C on an i-Pad, with a further 280 images deemed category C on a mobile phone.

Duo admit unfair trading offences

Two driveway workers have admitted a string of offences under the Unfair Trading Regulations act after consumers from Bamber Bridge were duped into employing them to do work on their homes.

Wayne Singleton, 53, Cotton Tree Lane, Colne, and co-defendant Darryl Kirkbright, 53, of Red Lion Street, Earby, have pleaded guilty to a string of unfair trading offences, including engaging in a misleading action and aggressive practices.

One man was falsely told their firm had done work at a nearby housing estate, and that Kirkbright’s father had previously resurfaced his driveway, and that the price quoted was a “special one” that he should not tell neighbours about.

They will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on January 25.

Court snaps

Benney Joseph, 54, of Green Drive, Fulwood, was banned for 18 months after admitting failing to give driver ID and driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £250 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth Green, 38, of Alexandra Road, Lancaster, admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and must pay a £100 fine, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Lisa Podd, 35, of Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster, was jailed for 28 weeks after admitting stealing clothing and a rug.

Mohammed Afzal Sadiq, 46, of Janice Drive, Fulwood was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months after admitting breaching the peace.

Steven Hogwood, 42, of Eldon Street, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing alcohol, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Martin, 29, of Sylvancroft, Ingol, was given 10 weeks in jail, suspended for a year, and a restraining order after admitting sending abusive and threatening messages, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Fielding, 27, of Norris Street, Fulwood, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting driving while disqualified, and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Vickers, 46, of Seven Street, Longridge, was given a two year ban and 80 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving and must pay a £85 surcharge

Mandy Higham, 57, of Thornycroft Place, Chorley, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £50 compensation.

Kevin Keogh, 24, of HMP Preston, admits conveying tobacco into HMP Lancaster Farms and must pay a £20 fine and £30 surcharge.