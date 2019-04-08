Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, April 8, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Sex offender went away on passport

Latest cases from Preston's courts

A convicted sex offender flouted the terms of his notification requirements after failing to declare foreign travel, a court has heard.

Andrew James Carl Banks, of Pendle Road, Leyland, failed to notify officers he had got a new passport between August and December last year.

Sex offenders are subject to strict rules involving giving name, address and travel details.

The 48-year-old defendant also failed twice to notify the authorities of his intended foreign travel in November - for which he must give at least seven days notice.

He entered guilty pleas to the three offences.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £768 fine, with a £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs at a rate of £200 a month.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

READ MORE>>> Everything we know so far about the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Preston

Dog control order on dangerous pet

A dog control order has been imposed on a Chorley dog owner after a court found his pet had been dangerous and not kept under proper control.

Peter Hodgkinson, of The Mitre Public House, Weldbank Lane, Chorley, must now pay Chorley Borough Council £500 prosecution costs after the authority successfully made an application to Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The order relates to the 52-year-old’s German Shepherd dog, which is known as Willow.

The proceedings followed an incident in Yarrow Valley Park on June 15 last year.

The order means the animal must be kept muzzled and kept on a lead at all times when in public, and kept under proper control or it could be destroyed.

Court snaps:

Jamie Waddell, 26, of Dean Street, Bamber Bridge, Preston, admits failing to give a blood test, possessing cannabis and driving without insurance, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Shaw, 39, of Cambridge Street, Preston, admits assaulting a PC and must pay £25 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joanne Bailey, 48, Low Road, Morecambe, was given a restraining order and rehabilitation activity, after admitting damaging a wall and must pay a £20 fine and £600 compensation.

Alana Jemson, 34, of Fylde Road, Preston, was jailed for 20 weeks and banned for 44 months after admitting drink driving and driving while disqualified and uninsured.

Michael Corey, 25, of Abbey Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits stealing a coat, hat and gloves, and must pay a £40 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Roxanne Flynn, of Blackpool Road, Preston, admitted dropping litter and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Natalie Frazer, 31, of Marlborough Drive, Walton-le-Dale, was found guilty of dropping litter and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Dowbekin, 24, of Preston Road, Ribchester, Preston, admits breaching a restraining order and was given a rehabilitation requirement and 45 hours unpaid work.

Paul Dowling, 31, of Conway Avenue, Leyland, was given a restraining order after admitting damaging furniture, a TV, a bedroom door and wall, and must pay £499 compensation.

Mark Gomersall, 37, of Collingwood Road, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £200 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.