Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, April 29, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

‘Zombie-like’ son’s scissor stab threat

Latest cases from Preston's courts

A tormented mum and stepdad were forced to call police when their son threatened to stab his brother, before defacing his brother’s car and parents’ window with spraypaint.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Daniel Rice, 25, was “vacant and zombie like” when he committed the offences.

Prosecuting, Tracy Yates said he suffers with mental health issues and there had been previous domestic incidents.

She said: “A call was received from his stepdad saying he was outside with scissors and had assaulted his mother.

“He also said he had threatened to stab his brother.

“His mother made a statement saying she was woken at 3.30am.

“He was in the kitchen making a racket. He didn’t appear to be with it.”

The court heard when asked what he was doing he swore and said he was making a cup of tea, but he then asked where his brother was and grabbed a blue pair of scissors.

Ms Yates added: “He grabbed her wrists and pushed her back. He held the scissors and said: “l’m going to stab Tom.

“She managed to push him away and he went outside.

“She heard crashing and banging at the bedroom window.

“Daniel had spray painted graffiti on his brother’s Ford Fiesta and the bedroom window. There was damage to a bulldog ornament, a door and an outdoor step.”

The court heard the damage to the car was valued at £1,000, with a £500 repair cost for the window.

In interview the defendant said he had a “bad relationship” with his family and felt he was the “black sheep”.

Defending, Ivan Dickinson, said: “He seems to have a more positive outlook on life now.

“He clearly struggles with mental health issues and I think struggles to talk about it.”

Rice pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

He was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, a restraining order and a rehabilitation requirement.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, April 23, 2019



Harasser struck at city horse stables

A man has been found guilty of harassing a woman at a city stables.

Nicholas Graham Berry, 57, of Merefell Road, Bolton-le-Sands, near Lancaster, harassed his victim between September and December 2017.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard the 57-year-old defenant attended the Canal Bank Stables, on Ashton Road, Lancaster, several times over the period in question.

He then verbally abused the victim.

One one occasion in December he removed her business diary from the premises.

He was convicted after a trial.

He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order banning him contacting the woman.

He must pay a £55 fine, an £85 victim surcharge and £120 towards prosecution costs at a rate of £5 a week.

Walkie talkie theft lands man in dock

A man has admitted stealing electrical equipment, including walkie talkies, belonging to the power giant EDF Energy.

Keith Owen, of Buckden Place, Heysham, near Lancaster, had carried out the thefts over a period between May 7 and June 4 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing six Hytera handheld radios along with a charging bank during the hearing.

The court was told the pieces of equipment were collectively valued at £2,200.

The bench ordered the defendant to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and a further £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Court snaps:

Paige Cuffe, 26, Chestnut Grove, Lancaster, admits stealing a gift set and must pay a £40 fine and £65 compensation.

Kyle Garth, 32, of Ashurst Road, Leyland, was banned for three years after admitting drug driving and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Raymond Robinson, 41, of The Paddock, Fulwood, Preston, admits two counts of stealing whiskey, and was jailed for 30 weeks.

Michael Killeen, 32, of no fixed abode, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £100 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Meadows, 32, of Foster Street, Preston, admits making an offensive phone call and must pay £200 compensation, a £350 fine, £35 surcharge and £85 costs.

Irfan Patel, 42, of Brockholes View, Preston, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £300 costs.

Michael Schofield, 51, of Wood Beech Gardens, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, was banned for three years after being found guilty of drink driving and must pay a £100 fine, £85 surcharge and £250 costs.

Leigh Miles Brassington, 35, of Dilhorne, Forsbrook, Stoke on Trent, admits being drunk and disorderly in Lancaster and was discharged conditionally for 12 months, with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Collins, 19, of Kingsway, Heysham, near Lancaster, admits damaging a door and must pay a £132 fine, £252 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Coulton, 36, of Hubert Place, Lancaster, was ordered to pay £12 compensation and a £20 surcharge after admitting stealing a charity box from Game in Lancaster, and was given a 12 month discharge.