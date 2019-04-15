Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, April 15, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Sainsbury’s petrol station rage shame

A raging motorist grabbed a hammer when an elderly lady’s car pulled ahead of his Vauxhall Zafira at a petrol station queue.

Furious Thomas Ward was threatening to the elderly motorist at Sainsbury’s in Morecambe – and was then told off by a van driver who witnessed his behaviour.

Seconds later, Ward, 32, returned to his car and got a claw hammer.

The van driver had to use his door as a ‘shield’ fearing he would be attacked.

Ward, who failed to appear at his expected sentencing last week, admitted affray and was jailed for nine months.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said: “Whatever the circumstances, what followed next cannot possibly be justified.

“It was undoubtedly an incident of road rage.”

Prosecuting, Francis McEntee said: “He was waving his arms in an aggressive manner.

“The witness says she was clearly terrified and tried to drive away to get away from the defendant.

“The van driver came out of his vehicle and shouted ‘Oi’ and shouted that the defendant should stop picking on an elderly lady.

“The defendant then turned around and walked back to his vehicle. He opened the driver’s door and retrieved a claw hammer.”

In a statement the van driver said: “I could see the look on his face was angry and fixated on me.”

The defendant, of Siddall Street, Oldham, did not use the hammer but bellowed abuse as he walked away.

Ward, who has 32 convictions for 78 offences, was told off for mumbling in the dock and broke down, sobbing: “Please Your Honour, I’m really ashamed of what I did.”

Judge Brown said: “You were remonstrating with her in an aggressive, violent way.

“She appears to have been an elderly person and was obviously terrified by your actions.

“Yes, waiting in a queue and feeling somebody has jumped the queue can be frustrating, but that cannot possibly justify somebody behaving in such an aggressive and unacceptable way.

“When you got the claw hammer you undoubtedly elevated the stakes.”

Trial date arranged in abuse charges

A plea hearing has taken place for a man accused of a string of sexual offences against young girls in north Lancashire.

William Murphy, of Willows Lane, Accrington, appeared before Preston Crown Court.

He is accused of attacking three girls at addresses in the Lancaster area.

The three complainants cannot be identified for legal reasons,

The allegations against him include nine counts of rape. The others are four charges of inciting a girl to commit gross indecency, three of committing gross indecency with a child, and two sexual assaults on a child.

The 47-year-old defendant denies the offences, which are said to be historic in nature.

A trial date has been set and is now expected to take place on September 23 at Preston Crown Court.

Indecent images case is delayed

The case of a man accused of possessing indecent images has suffered a delay over a legal issue.

Thomas Nathan Hatton, 26, of Greencroft, Penwortham, near Preston, was arrested by officers from the Child Online Protection Agency, acting on intelligence.

He later admitted possessing 54 category A images – the most serious in law –with 44 more at category B and 486 at category C.

He also admits making two indecent images deemed category A.

The offences took place between September 2014 and March 2017 in the Preston area.

He was due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court but his case had to be sent back to the magistrates’ court over a legal technicality.

A new date will be fixed.

Jordan Andrew Hicks, 18, of Hatfield Road, Ribbleton, Preston, admits assaulting a PC and resisting another, and must pay £50 compensation, a £200 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Rohden-Roberts, 32, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, admits two counts of assault and was ordered to have mental health treatment and pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dane Holden, 30, of The Common, Adlington, got a restraining order after admitting harassing a woman and must pay a £416 fine, £100 compensation, a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sidney Jake Watkinson, 22, of Queensway, Leyland, admits assaulting a woman and must pay £100 compensation, a £106 fine, and £85 costs.

Francesca Maria Gonzalez, 36, of Larbreck Avenue, Elswick, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sarah Thompson, 35, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting damaging a window and must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Finlay James Kippen, 18, of Greythwaite Court, Lancaster, was discharged for 18 months after being found guilty of stealing Nike trainers and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Lewis Carl Darren Ghouse, 25, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting stealing electrical, food and alcohol items worth £376.56 from Sainsburys.

Chris Hodgeon, 45, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting possessing cannabis, but must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.