Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Screaming woman banged on doors

Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, April 01, 2019

A woman who shouted, screamed and hammered on the doors of a block of flats at 5am has been fined.

Sarah Louise Duxbury, of Golbourne Street, Deepdale, Preston, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which caused residents alarm or distress.

It followed an incident on December 29, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecuting, Andy Robinson, said: “She was banging on a communal entrance and shouting continually for a number of minutes.

“They heard her shouting: ‘I’ll kill her’.”

Her defence solicitor, David Scully said she had had an argument with her partner and was shouting to be let in.

He revealed the housing association is looking at eviction proceedings.

The 22-year-old defendant was given an £80 fine, and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shop’s illicit stash found in a bin bag

A shop director and employee have been fined after illicit tobacco was found stashed in a bin bag.

Lancashire Trading Standards prosecuted Ramesh Varsani, the director of BR & SN Ltd, which owns Bunty’s on Weldbank Lane, Chorley.

In a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court he and the firm admitted an offence related to counterfeit products and two in relation to improperly labelled products not being in the required plain packaging.

Varsani, of Beaumont Chase, Bolton, was fined £438, and ordered to pay a £43 surcharge and £415 costs.

Assistant Karen Costa, of Balcarres Road, Chorley, admitted aiding and abetting the company’s offences and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £345 costs.

Prosecuting, Claire Box said: “Officers found a bin bag in the stock room which had a quantity of improperly labelled and suspected counterfeit tobacco, along with some cash, two handwritten notes seeming to relate to tobacco sales, and some medication Mrs Costa said was hers.

“In total 68 packets of illicit tobacco products were seized. 27 packets, namely those branded as Regal, Richmond and Lambert and Butler, were subsequently confirmed as being counterfeit by their relevant trademark representatives.

“Karen Costa said the packs were owned by her boss Mr Varsani and they were for sale. She said she had been told to hide them by Varsani in a telephone call just before the officer visited the shop. She said that she knew they were illegal to sell.

“Ramesh Varsani was interviewed and confirmed that the tobacco was his, but said it wasn’t for sale, as he gives it to his staff to smoke.”

Varsani claimed one of the notes found in the bin bag was written by him and one by Karen Costa, but he said the cash amounts referred to legitimate tobacco products.

He could not explain why these lists were found with the illicit products.

The court heard while smoking is an unhealthy habit anyway, there are further risks with counterfeit tobacco, as there are no controls over what goes into them.

Prison for city thief after shoplift spate

A prolific shoplifter has been sent to prison after admitting carrying out nine thefts across shops in Preston.

Mark Anthony Lord, of Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 44-year-old admitted a string of nine thefts from shops in the city.

He struck at Wilkos six times between October and November - managing on one occasion to steal two hoovers.

He also stole from Boots and committed two thefts at Waitrose, stealing £200 of champagne and ££181 of other alcohol.

Lord admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by carrying out the thefts and it was activated by magistrates.

He was jailed for 33 weeks.

Court snaps

Edward Harper, 46, of St Cuthbert’s Road, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcus Richard Gardner, 25, of Egan Street, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing alcohol worth £317 from Waitrose and must pay a £85 surcharge and £40 costs.

Michael Young, 34, of Manor House Lane, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting damaging a door and must pay £200 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Simon Jonathan Crewe, 48, of Altham Road, Morecambe, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention and must pay a £350 fine, £34 surcharge and £800 costs.

Jamie John Murphy, 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks after admitting flouting a restraining order and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Stuart James Lister, 34, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was jailed for nine weeks and banned from driving for 38 months after admitting stalking a woman, drink driving, and having no insurance.

Sean Patrick O’Donnell, 41, of Stanley Field Road, Preston, got a curfew after admitting stealing men’s sunglasses, a Sat Nav and accessories, from a man, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dorel Trandafir, 53, of Great Townley Street, Preston,got a year road ban and must do 100 hours unpaid work after failing to give a breath test, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tony O’Hara, 31, of Old Town Hall Mews, Morecambe, was banned for three years and given a curfew and £85 surcharge after admitting drink driving.