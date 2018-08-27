Latest convictions from Preston's courts - August 27, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Thief who stole a wheelchair jailed

A thief stole a disabled man’s wheelchair during a one-day crime spree in Preston and Blackpool.

Harry Jake Richardson, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, has been jailed for 16 weeks after appearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench said the 18-year-old defendant had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

They ruled the offences were aggravated by his record.

The court was told he stole a car in Blackpool on June 6 this year, and also stole the man’s £200 wheelchair.

Later the same day he was found in possession of a knife in Lorraine Avenue, Preston, and was also found in possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, possessing a blade and possessing a class B drug.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Careless biker was over alcohol limit

A motorbike rider has been given a suspended jail term over a string of road offences in Preston.

Jason George Gleave pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and also admitted drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without due care and attention.

The incident happened on June 22 on Preston Old Road, Preston, the bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court was told. The 36-year-old, of Conway Avenue, Blackburn, was committed to prison for eight weeks, but the term was suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

The bench ruled he must also pay a £155 victim surcharge and he was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Court snaps

Jordan James Kealey, 21, of Laithwaite Road, Wigan, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Leyland.

Michelle Abela, 31, of Starrgate Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Michael John Barr, 33, of Muncaster Road, Deepdale, Preston, admits breaching a restraining order and must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Burrow, 58, of Holmes Meadow admits driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Thompson, 49, of Harpers Lane, Chorley, admits driving without insurance or a licence and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Susan Jane Milhench, 49, of Harrison Crescent, Heysham, near Lancaster, was bound over for six months in the sum of £75 after admitting breaching the peace.

Habiba Patel, 32, of Princes Reach, Ashton-on-Ribble, admits drink driving and was given 10 penalty points with a £40 fine, £20 surcharge and £240 costs.

Chantelle Kinnish, 32, of Dee Road, Lancaster,was ordered to have drug treatment after admitting a string of shoplifting offences, and is banned from all Marks and Spencer stores for a month.

James Pool, 35, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, admits stealing air fresheners from Morrisons and must pay a £75 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Graham Luke Denison, 44, of West Road, Lancaster, admits stealing meat from Marks and Spencer and must pay a £75 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.