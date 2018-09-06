Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Unpaid work order for card fraudster

Latest convictions from Lancashire's court - Thursday, September 6, 2018

A man who used a stolen cash card to pay for goods for himself has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Thomas Murray Kilcawley, of Beaumont Place, Lancaster, admitted committing fraud by false representation and also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.Preston Magistrates Court

heard on February 11, the 22-year-old defendant pretended to be the cardholder and used the bank card for an £18.19 transaction. He then attempted to use it for a £17.45 transaction

He was ordered to do unpaid work for 150 hours and pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court heard the card had earlier been stolen from a woman in Lancaster.

Kilcawley had committed the offences while subject to a conditional discharge for an attempted theft of a pedal cycle in January.

Burglar stole from dancing school

A burglar broke into a dancing school, a court has heard,

James Santanera, who gave his address as no fixed abode, trespassed in the Carol May Dance Acadamy, situated in the Guild Hall Arcade on Lancaster Road, Preston, on June 25.

Prosecutors said the 42-year-old intruder stole a total of £189.49 cash from the school, which teaches ballet, tap, jazz, cheerleading and street dance, before he fled.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court said the offence was made more serious because Santanera had a flagrant disregard for people and their property.

The defendant was sent to prison for a total of 18 weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge by the court.

Court snaps

Michael Thomas, 24, of Irongate, Bamber Bridge, admits failing to give driver information and must pay a £529 fine, £52 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Fryer, 43, of Derby Square, Preston, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order by twice contacting his victim, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Michael Dempsey, 29, of West Road, Lancaster, was given a rehabilitation activity and 50 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing heroin and stealing a mobile device from the Royal Kings Arms,Lancaster, and must pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Daniel Graham, 32, of West End Road, Lancaster, was given a restraining order and programme requirement after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £350 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Caldwell, 40, of Clark Street, Morecambe, was discharged for six months after admitting stealing an aerial and shaver, and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Darren Stanistreet, 36, of Alder Close, Leyland, was given a rehabilitation activity and 80 hours unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order.

Brandon Clitheroe, 20, of Arundel Place, Preston was found guilty of driving without a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Dawodu, 57, of Stanagate, Clifton, admits driving without insurance or licence and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marie McGarrity, 50, of Kingsbridge Drive, Glasgow, was given a rehabilitation activity and 150 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a Preston man and must pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.