Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, March 14, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Knights, 29, driving while banned and without insurance

A farmer caught in Blackpool committing his tenth offence of driving while disqualified has been jailed.

Matthew Knights, who was described as having a prolific record of motoring offences, was stopped because the car he was driving was registered to a woman.

Knights, 29, formerly of Briarwood Drive, Bispham, now living at Greenhalgh Farm, Quernmore, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was jailed for 14 weeks, ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge and had six motoring penalty points put on his licence.

Presiding magistrate, Christopher Hurst, told him: “This was a blatant disregard of court orders and we have taken into account your previous record.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Knights driving a Ford Fiesta on Bispham Road on February 17, with a male passenger.

Checks showed the car was registered and insured to a woman. When signalled to pull over Knights did not stop immediately and drove on for a short distance before pulling into a drive.

Checks showed he was banned and had a long record of driving while disqualified,

Last year, he had been jailed and banned for two years. In 2017 he had been banned for five years for dangerous driving.

At the time of the offences he was on post prison sentence supervision by the probation service.

When interviewed Knights said that he thought his disqualification had ended.

Gerry Coyle, defending, told magistrates: “He has an appalling record. He has received custodial sentence after custodial sentence on nine previous occasions for similar offences. But this was a one off.”

He said Knights no longer drank or drug drove or involved himself in police chases.

He had moved from Bispham and worked on a relative’s farm.

On the day of the offences his ex partner had called and said her car which was in Bispham village would not start. She needed it because she was a mobile carer for the elderly.

Knights and a mechanic mate went to the vehicle, got it going and then he made the stupid decision to drive the car back to his ex’s.

Zara Laycock, 36, breach of community order

A Fleetwood woman broke the terms of her community order when she missed appointments with her probation officer.

Zara Laycock, 36, of Abbots Walk admitted the breach.Her original sentence – a 12 month order with 20 rehabilitation days – was imposed for benefit fraud.

Her lawyer, Gerry Coyle said: “She lived a chaotic lifestyle until six weeks ago when she went to Swindon to look after her two children who live with her father there.”

“During this period she has remained drug free and when she came back to Fleetwood immediately handed herself in to police.”

Magistrates imposed an extra six months to the order and she must pay £60 costs.

Christopher Barrow, 23, drug-driving

A man drove his BMW through a Fylde village while he was over seven times over the limit for drug driving.

Christopher Barrow had been taking cocaine at a house party and also had used cannabis according to a drugs wipe carried out by police.

They had followed his car through Staining and pulled it up on the outskirts of Poulton. The driver had crossed the white lines and had driven with a flat tyre.

Barrow, of North Drive, Thornton, admitted two offences of drug driving. His cannabis count was seven, the legal limit.

His cocaine count was 384 with the legal limit standing at just 50.

Barrow told the court: “It happened at a time I was a little crazy. I had suffered a problem with my son.

“It was the first time I have ever taken cocaine. It is all on my own head and I will learn from it.” Barrow was banned from the road for a year, fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Dean Smithen, 30, breach of restraining and non-molestation orders

A man breached two court orders when he went into the shop where is former partner worked. Dean Smithen , 30, of Poplar Avenue, Kirkham, admitted breaching a restraining order and a non molestation order.

Both orders banned him from contacting the woman.

The court heard that Smithen went into the shop when there was no other customers in the place. He told the woman he was going to get her sacked and was going to ring her manager.

Gerry Coyle ,defending, said:”Mr Smithen has suffered mental health problems since this relationship ended.”