Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man had indecent images of children

Latest convictions from across Lancashire - Monday, September 24, 2018

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children.

Noel Dickinson , 43, of Calico Close, Bamber Bridge, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the youngsters being abused in the images were as young as five.

Other children were thought to be aged up to 13.

The bench deemed the matter too serious for their powers to deal with and committed the case to Preston Crown Court.

Dickinson is expected to appear for sentence on October 22 and has been given bail.

He entered a guilty plea to possessing the images over a period before May 25, 2016.

He also admits three counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

Some of the images are deemed category A - the most serious in law.

Store thief had a kitchen knife

A shoplifter was found in possession of a knife a court was told.

Steven James Dow, 46, of Ainsdale Drive, Ashton, Preston, admits stealing on June 8 fragrance worth £92 from Debenhams and was caught with a black handled kitchen knife.

He received 16 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and was given a drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity after admitting theft and possession of a bladed article.

He also admitted fraud by using a stolen card and handling stolen goods on March 23, which related to a stolen wallet containing a driver’s licence and bank cards.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs by the bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Court snaps

Aaron Paul Sowerby, 28, of Thirlmere Road, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and smashing a window, and must pay £50 compensation, a £20, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Matthew Ledger, 55, of Heapey Road, Chorley, was found guilty of assaulting a man and must pay a £720 fine, £72 surcharge and £300 costs.

Ashley Wilding, 32, of Kingfisher Court, Preston, was banned from driving for eight months and given a curfew after admitting driving while disqualified, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £350 costs.

Graeme William Smith, 30, of Hawarden Avenue, Morecambe, must do 200 hours unpaid work and was given a restraining order after being found guilty of assaulting a woman.

Zoe Louise Adamson, 38, of Kestor Lane, Longridge, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jaroslaw Roman Fliszkiewicz, 40, of Alexandra Road, Morecambe, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention, a licence, or insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Raymond Hilton, 58, of Meadow Park, Galgate, Lancaster, was found guilty of using a mobile phone while driving and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Nicholas Martin Grant, 44, of Misson Springs Community Protection Camp, Nottinghamshire, admits being drunk and disorderly in Preston Magistrates’ Court and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Wills, 25, of Cresswell Avenue, Ingol, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.