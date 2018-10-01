Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston's courts.

M&S shoplifter is sent to prison

Latest convictions from across Lancashire - Monday October 1, 2018

A homeless woman targeted Preston’s Marks and Spencer store with repeated shoplifting, a court has heard.

Sheena Thomason, 44, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a string of six thefts from the department store in less than a month, with the goods amounting to more than £800.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard on June 30 she stole £229 clothing from the Fishergate based shop.

She returned on July 16, stealing more clothes.

Thomason then came back on July 19 and stole £224 of fashion goods.

On July 23 she left with £118.50 of clothes and on July 26 helped herself to £203.50 of products.

The following day she stole £97.50 clothes.

The bench said she had a “ flagrant disregard for court orders” and jailed her for eight weeks.

She must pay a total of £432.50 compensation.

Theft pair stole sweets and clothes

Two women have appeared in court after a haul of sweets, chocolate and clothes was stolen from a supermarket.

The haul, stolen at an Asda store, was worth £304, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told

Lisa Anne Power, of Mersey Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting theft.

The bench ruled the 27-year-old defendant must also pay a £154 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards her costs.

Her co-defendant Sabrina Louise Rishton, also of Mersey Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given a rehabilitation activity after admitting stealing sweets and clothes.

The 29-year-old has been ordered to pay a £40 fine and a £85 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Joshua David Murray, 20, of Murdock Avenue, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, admits resisting a PC and must pay a £80 fine, a £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Servet Ates, 34, of Norton Avenue, Heysham, Lancaster, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £290 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Danny Ray Blamire, 41, of Marshaw Road, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing headphones and must pay £14.99 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Lindsey Hall, 28, of Larches Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, must pay a £440 fine after being found guilty of two counts of failing to comply with a requirement under the Environment Act and must pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Tia Smith, 30, of Marsden Street, Kirkham, was jailed for 18 weeks and given a three year road ban after admitting failing to give a breath test, possessing cocaine and driving while disqualified.

Kieran Arri McCarney, 24, of Rufus Street, Preston, was given a curfew, 12 month ban and rehabilitation activity after admitting aggravated vehicle taking and must pay £85 costs.

Lee Holland, 33, of The Crescent, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, was given a curfew after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Juliet Claudia Hall, 20, of Windsor Avenue, Lancaster, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £325 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Burgess, 40, of Derby Road, Lancaster, admits stealing towels from TK Maxx and must pay £119.94 compensation and an £80 fine.