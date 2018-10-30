Large quantity of cannabis found in Preston car raid as police crackdown on gang crime

Have your say

Lancashire Constabulary have seized a large quantity of cannabis in a car raid in Preston.

Preston Police took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning posting a picture of their find to their 11,000-strong following.

Just some of the seized cannabis (Photo: Preston Police)

A spokesman wrote: "As a result of pro-active policing in the Callon, Ribbleton and St. Matthew's areas of Preston due to recent community concerns about gang-related crime & disorder, an abandoned car was searched and a substantial amount of cannabis was found inside."

The discovery of the Class B substance was part of Operation Sirius which targets organised crime in Lancashire.