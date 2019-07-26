Lancaster University cyber attack suspect arrested by National Crime Agency

A 25-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a 'sophisticated and malicious' cyber attack on Lancaster University.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested on Monday (July 22) by officers from the National Crime Agency's Cyber Crime Unit.

He was held on suspicion of fraud offences under the Computer Misuse Act, but has since been released under investigation, the NCA said.

Student records, phone numbers and ID documents were accessed in the hack, which came to light on Friday, July 19.

READ MORE: National Crime Agency launches criminal investigation into Lancaster University cyber attack

The university first became aware that its IT systems had been compromised after prospective students reported receiving bogus invoices demanding money for tuition fees.

"We are aware that fraudulent invoices are being sent to some undergraduate applicants. We have alerted applicants to be aware of any suspicious approaches," the university said.

A 25-year-old man, from Bradford, has been arrested on suspicion of fraud offences under the Computer Misuse Act, following the recent cyber attack on Lancaster University

READ MORE: Lancaster University hit by cyber attack, hundreds of students' personal data stolen

Another breach was also identified, affecting the university's student records system.

The National Crime Agency said it is continuing to work with the university to find out how the data breach occurred.