Lancaster Police make "urgent appeal" after 8 year old Milly Taylor goes missing

The disappearance of Milly Taylor, an 8 year old girl from Lancaster, has prompted an urgent appeal for information from police.

The 8 year old was last seen on her bike at around 3:10pm this afternoon, June 7, on Bowerham Road in Lancaster.

Police say she was with her mum when they became separated.

Milly is described as having shoulder length hair which is tied in a ponytail.

She is of slim build.

She was last seen wearing a brown/red coat with fur hood, navy blue pants with unicorns on and was carrying black bag with flowers.

She also wears purples glasses and was riding a silver bike.

Aside from Lancaster, Milly also has links to Morecambe.

PC James Casson said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen Milly or a bike matching this description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should ring us on101 or for immediate sightings call 999 quoting log number 1026 of 7 June.