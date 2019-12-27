Lancaster man who went missing on Christmas Day is found 'safe and well'

Have your say

A 21-year-old man who disappeared from his home on Christmas Day has been found.



Henry Cox, 21, had last been seen at around 8.30pm on Christmas Day (December 25) at a home in Parkgate Drive, Lancaster.

Henry Cox, 21, has been found 'safe and well' after being reported missing from home in Lancaster on Christmas Day.

Lancashire Police issued a public appeal to help find Henry and said that they had been 'extremely concerned' for his welfare.

But police have confirmed that Henry has been found 'safe and well' on Boxing Day (December 26).