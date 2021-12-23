Lancaster man who climbed through a window at 3am and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman is jailed

At 3am on October 21, Mamun Ahmed climbed through a window of a property in St Georges Quay and stole a mobile phone from the living room.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi then went into the bedroom, casually took off his shoes and climbed into bed with the victim. He then put his arms around the sleeping woman and began kissing her.

The victim woke up terrified, switched on the light on her mobile phone and realised there was a stranger in her bed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mamun Ahmed, 33, from Bangladesh was sentenced to four years and four months in prison and has been deemed dangerous offender

Ahmed fled when the victim challenged him. When she told her housemate what had happened, he chased Ahmed out of the home.

A fight broke out between the two and Ahmed was injured.

It was as a result of the blood from this injury and DNA recovered from the scene that led detectives to identify Ahmed as the attacker.

When officers arrested Ahmed at his home in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, they found the same Under Armour jumper he had been wearing on the night of the attack.

At 3am on October 21, Mamun Ahmed climbed through a window of a home in St Georges Quay and went into the bedroom where he took off his shoes and climbed into bed with his victim. He then put his arms around the sleeping woman and began kissing her. Pic: Google

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ahmed, 33, of Morecambe Road, Lancaster, was charged with sexual assault and burglary.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

At Preston Crown Court yesterday (December 22), he was sentenced to four years and four months custody.

He was also deemed to be a dangerous offender and given an extended licence period of three years and eight months.

DS Chris Hammond, of West CID, said: "Ahmed is a dangerous individual who was determined to commit his sordid criminal act. I can only imagine the fear the victim felt when she awoke to find a stranger in her bed sexually assaulting her.

"I would like to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case.

"I would also like to praise my colleagues for their diligent work, which not only led to Ahmed being quickly identified and arrested but also led to him receiving this custodial sentence.

"I hope this case and its outcome will encourage other victims of sexual abuse – no matter how historic – to come forward.

"They can do so knowing they will be listened to, believed and that Lancashire Police will do everything in our power to keep them safe and bring the perpetrator to justice."