Lancaster man wanted in connection with 'serious allegations' of kidnap and death threats

Police want to speak to Sean Corless, 35, from Lancaster, in connection with alleged offences of kidnap and threats to kill relating to an incident on January 20.

Corless is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build.

He is partly bald with very short black hair and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo of the word “COCO” on inside right forearm.

PC Shaun Foster, of Lancaster Police, said: “Corless is wanted in connection with some serious allegations.

Sean Corless (pictured) is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"If you have seen him or know where he might be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I would also like to stress that anyone found to be harbouring or protecting him, will be arrested.”

Corless has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

If you have any information that can help call 101 quoting crime number 04/20858/20.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.