Lancaster man wanted for alleged kidnap and threats to kill offences

Lancaster Police want to speak to Sean Corless in connection with alleged offences of kidnap and threats to kill relating to an incident on January 20.

Corless, 35, is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build. He is partly bald with very short black hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of word “COCO” on inside right forearm.

He has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

PC Shaun Foster of Lancaster Police, said: “Corless is wanted in connection with some serious allegations. If you have seen him or know where he might be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I would also like to stress that anyone found to be harbouring or protecting him, will be arrested.”

If you have any information that can help please call 101 quoting crime number 04/20858/20.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.