Lancaster man ordered to do unpaid work after £2k drugs haul found

Preston Crown Court Aaron Dean Keepax, 34, of Ashbourne Road, Lancaster, was charged after two bags containing around 270g of the drug were found in the vehicle on December 31, 2019.

Keepax admitted possessing cannabis but denied intending to supply it.

Peter Barr, prosecuting, said after the Crown had considered his financial activities they would accept his plea to possessing cannabis.

A drug dealing charge against his co-defendant Kayley Louise Heward, 32, of Ashbourne Road, Lancaster, was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

udge Philip Parry imposed a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and £500 costs.

He said: "I've seen photographs of it, there is a heck of a lot of cannabis.

"I can well understand why you were charged with possession with intent to supply it and over the last two months efforts have been made to resolve this case.

"To my mind you can consider yourself very fortunate indeed the case has been finalised in this way."